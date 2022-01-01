Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve risotto

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Risotto$3.00
Shrimp & Asparagus Risotto$20.95
Large steamed shrimp over risotto with olive oil, onions, saffron & vegetable bouillon
L Shrimp & Asparagus Risotto$14.95
Large steamed shrimp over risotto with olive oil, onions, saffron & vegetable bouillon
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
Busboys and Poets
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spring Greens Risotto
The Turn House
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Risotto$6.00
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Risotto$7.00
Roasted Squash Risotto$25.00
Roasted Squash, Green Beans, Parmesan, Pea Puree
Iron Bridge Wine Company

