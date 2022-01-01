Risotto in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve risotto
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Side Risotto
|$3.00
|Shrimp & Asparagus Risotto
|$20.95
Large steamed shrimp over risotto with olive oil, onions, saffron & vegetable bouillon
|L Shrimp & Asparagus Risotto
|$14.95
Large steamed shrimp over risotto with olive oil, onions, saffron & vegetable bouillon
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about The Turn House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Spring Greens Risotto
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Spinach Risotto
|$6.00