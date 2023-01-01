Roasted beet salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve roasted beet salad
Busboys and Poets - Columbia
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, mango, red onion, goat cheese, candied pecan, cucumbers, yuzu vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut, Onion
Roggenart - Columbia MD - 6476 Dobbin Center Way
6476 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Full Roasted Beet Salad
|$8.99
Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.