Salmon in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve salmon

Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$29.00
More about The Turn House
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$27.00
Hickory Grilled and topped with Chardonay Cream Sauce, Served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables.
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Kids Grilled Salmon image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Salmon$5.00
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Lobsters

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Cornbread

Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston