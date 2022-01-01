Scallops in Columbia
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$33.00
Served with Spinach Risotto, Topped with Piquillo Pepper Cream Sauce and Grilled Toast
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Scallop Deluxe
|$34.00
spring pea risotto, sauteed snap peas, panko, bacon soubise...
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Virginia Scallops Platter
|$26.00
Coated in a classic cornmeal crust and deep fried to a golden-brown perfection! Served with crispy fries, zesty remoulade sauce, lemon and J.O. #1 spice