Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve scallops

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$33.00
Served with Spinach Risotto, Topped with Piquillo Pepper Cream Sauce and Grilled Toast
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Deluxe$34.00
spring pea risotto, sauteed snap peas, panko, bacon soubise...
More about The Food Market Columbia
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Virginia Scallops Platter$26.00
Coated in a classic cornmeal crust and deep fried to a golden-brown perfection! Served with crispy fries, zesty remoulade sauce, lemon and J.O. #1 spice
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$34.00
Asparagus, Squash, Parmesan Polenta, Spiced Rhubarb Cream
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Tenders

Key Lime Pies

Pies

Chutney

Lobsters

French Fries

Curry Chicken

Mango Shakes

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston