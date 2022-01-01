Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Chutney Restaurant image

 

Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
GOAN SHRIMP CURRY$24.00
(jumbo shrimp cooked with coconut milk with Indian herbs and spices)
More about Chutney Restaurant
Item pic

 

Althea's Almost Famous

8775 Cloudleap, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Shrimp paired with rice$20.75
More about Althea's Almost Famous

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Turkey Burgers

Salmon Salad

Fish Tacos

Curry Chicken

Tomato Soup

Cornbread

Shawarma

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston