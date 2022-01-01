Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp curry in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Shrimp Curry
Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Chutney Restaurant
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
No reviews yet
GOAN SHRIMP CURRY
$24.00
(jumbo shrimp cooked with coconut milk with Indian herbs and spices)
More about Chutney Restaurant
Althea's Almost Famous
8775 Cloudleap, Columbia
No reviews yet
Curry Shrimp paired with rice
$20.75
More about Althea's Almost Famous
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Turkey Burgers
Salmon Salad
Fish Tacos
Curry Chicken
Tomato Soup
Cornbread
Shawarma
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
More near Columbia to explore
Laurel
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Ellicott City
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Elkridge
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston