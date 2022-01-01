Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$16.00
8 jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, grilled and server with our home made new castle bbq sauce
More about Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filo Wrapped Shrimp Bahn Mi$32.00
Avocado Mousse, Spicy Mango Salsa
More about The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old School Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.00
lettuce, tomato
More about The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G

