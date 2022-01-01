Sliders in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve sliders
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Sliders
|$12.00
Three fresh beef patties, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a pickle on a brioche slider bun.
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
Two mini beef patties topped with cheddar cheese served on brioche slider buns. Served with shoe string french fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|K - Slider
|$7.00
2 mini burgers with cheddar cheese on brioche buns
|Sliders
|$13.99
Three beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, Ale House Sauce, and crispy onion straws.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Kids Sliders
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR
6250 Columbia Crossing circle, Columbia
|#Kids Sliders
|$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream