Sliders in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve sliders

Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliders$12.00
Three fresh beef patties, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a pickle on a brioche slider bun.
Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
Two mini beef patties topped with cheddar cheese served on brioche slider buns. Served with shoe string french fries.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
K - Slider$7.00
2 mini burgers with cheddar cheese on brioche buns
Sliders$13.99
Three beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, Ale House Sauce, and crispy onion straws.
More about The Ale House Columbia
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Sliders$5.00
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
#Kids Sliders image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR

6250 Columbia Crossing circle, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (751 reviews)
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about BGR

