Spinach salad in Columbia

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Spinach Salad
|$11.95
Grilled onions, diced tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, dried cranberries & goat cheese served over spinach topped with Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Half Spinach Salad
|$6.95
Grilled onions, diced tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, dried cranberries & goat cheese served over spinach topped with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.