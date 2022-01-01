Stew in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve stew
More about BÖRO KABOB
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|18oz Gheymeh Stew (خورشت قیمه)
|$8.99
Yellow split peas, sauteed onion, and beef cooked in tomato sauce with Persian spices. Served with French fries.
|Ghormeh Sabzi Stew (قرمه سبزی)
|$12.99
Stew of chunks of beef combined with chopped green vegetables and beans with mild spices, 18oz side dish
|Gheymeh Stew Entree (خورشت قیمه)
|$14.99
Yellow split peas, sauteed onion, and beef cooked in tomato sauce with Persian spices. Served with basmati rice, and French fries.