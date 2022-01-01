Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18oz Gheymeh Stew (خورشت قیمه)$8.99
Yellow split peas, sauteed onion, and beef cooked in tomato sauce with Persian spices. Served with French fries.
Ghormeh Sabzi Stew (قرمه سبزی)$12.99
Stew of chunks of beef combined with chopped green vegetables and beans with mild spices, 18oz side dish
Gheymeh Stew Entree (خورشت قیمه)$14.99
Yellow split peas, sauteed onion, and beef cooked in tomato sauce with Persian spices. Served with basmati rice, and French fries.
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Stew$35.00
