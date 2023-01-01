Strawberry cheesecake in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|DESSERT: Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.95
Our famous homemade cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cazbar
9400 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia
|Strawberry CheeseCake
|$7.00
Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavors of our Strawberry Cheesecake. Our creamy and velvety cheesecake is made with a thin layer of buttery graham cracker crust, filled with a smooth and luscious cream cheese filling and topped with a layer of fresh strawberry sauce