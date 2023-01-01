Strawberry cheesecake in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DESSERT: Strawberry Cheesecake$10.95
Our famous homemade cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cazbar

9400 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1093 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry CheeseCake$7.00
Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavors of our Strawberry Cheesecake. Our creamy and velvety cheesecake is made with a thin layer of buttery graham cracker crust, filled with a smooth and luscious cream cheese filling and topped with a layer of fresh strawberry sauce
More about Cazbar

