Tomato soup in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tomato soup
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Tomato & Saffron Soup (سوپ گوجه و زعفران)
|$3.99
Tomato and Saffron Bisque is a creamy tomato soup with a flavorful broth made with fresh basil, and shallots, Italian peeled tomatoes, and saffron.
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Cup of Tomato Soup
|$5.00
8 ounces of soup with tomatoes, onions, basil, olive oil, coconut milk (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Onions.
|Bowl of Tomato Soup
|$7.00
10 ounces of soup with tomatoes, onions, basil, olive oil, coconut milk (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Onions.