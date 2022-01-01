Tuna salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tuna salad
bon fresco
6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia
|TUNA SALAD
|$5.45
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$8.95
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, focaccia
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$27.00
Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Wonton Crisps, Lemon Wasabi Dressing
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$5.75
Premium White Meat Tuna Salad Mixed With Mayonnaise and Seasonings
THB Bagelry & Deli
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia
|1/4LB Tuna Salad
|$3.25
|1/2LB LF Tuna Salad
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Tuna Poke Salad
|$19.99
Sushi grade yellowfin served over spring mix with chilled rice, seaweed salad, crispy rice noodles, cucumbers, jalapenos, and shredded carrots. Tossed in Thai chili sauce, toasted sesame seeds, and sambal-soy vinaigrette.