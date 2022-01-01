Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

bon fresco

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD$5.45
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$8.95
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, focaccia
More about bon fresco
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$27.00
Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Wonton Crisps, Lemon Wasabi Dressing
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.75
Premium White Meat Tuna Salad Mixed With Mayonnaise and Seasonings
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/4LB Tuna Salad$3.25
1/2LB LF Tuna Salad$6.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Poke Salad$19.99
Sushi grade yellowfin served over spring mix with chilled rice, seaweed salad, crispy rice noodles, cucumbers, jalapenos, and shredded carrots. Tossed in Thai chili sauce, toasted sesame seeds, and sambal-soy vinaigrette.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Tuna Salad$20.00
iceberg, arugula, marinated cucumbers, almonds, carrots, radish, wontons, truffle soy vinaigrette, hot mustard
More about The Food Market Columbia

