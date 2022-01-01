Tuna sandwiches in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about bon fresco
bon fresco
6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$8.95
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, focaccia
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$5.75
Premium White Meat Tuna Salad Mixed With Mayonnaise and Seasonings
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
THB Bagelry & Deli
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia
|Fiji Tuna Sandwich
|$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!