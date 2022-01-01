Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

bon fresco

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$8.95
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, focaccia
More about bon fresco
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.75
Premium White Meat Tuna Salad Mixed With Mayonnaise and Seasonings
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fiji Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

