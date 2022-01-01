Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve walnut salad

Consumer pic

 

Rudy's Mediterranean - 7185 Columbia Gateway Drive - Suite D

7185 Columbia Gateway DriveSuite D, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Walnut Salad$18.95
Fresh greens with walnuts, apples, oranges, cranberries and chicken
More about Rudy's Mediterranean - 7185 Columbia Gateway Drive - Suite D
Item pic

 

Po Boy Jim Columbia - 10000 Town Center Ave Suite B

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.
More about Po Boy Jim Columbia - 10000 Town Center Ave Suite B

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Samosa

Tandoori

Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Salad

Falafel Salad

Turkey Clubs

Mango Lassi

Coleslaw

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (666 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (324 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (724 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston