Columbia bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Columbia
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Beef & Brick
|$12.00
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
|Buffalo Fried Cauliflower
|$9.00
More about 44 Canteen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
44 Canteen
21 N 9th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Chips & Dip
|$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
|Fish Tacos
|$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish