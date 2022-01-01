Columbia bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Columbia

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Brick$12.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$9.00
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
44 Canteen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Dip$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
Fish Tacos$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Shrimp Tacos$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
More about 44 Canteen
CJ's Hot Wings image

 

CJ's Hot Wings

704 E Broadway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about CJ's Hot Wings

