Columbia BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Columbia

Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings by the Pound$10.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
The Sampler$18.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$11.00
Fried skins stuffed with cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon & scallions. Served with sour cream.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Topped with two slices of bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
***VEHICLE INFO FOR CURBSIDE***
To help expedite your curbside service, please complete the following and add to your cart. Please still be sure to call when you arrive for your order to be brought to you. Thank you so much!
573.443.8004
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Bud's BBQ

301 S. 9th St, Ste 101, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bud's BBQ

