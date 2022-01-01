Columbia cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Columbia

The Grind Coffee House image

 

The Grind Coffee House

4603 John Garry Dr Suite 1, Columbia

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Raspberry Truffle Mocha
LG GRINDER$5.25
Cinnamon White Mocha
More about The Grind Coffee House
The Grind Coffee House image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2601 Rangeline St Ste 1, Columbia

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
HIGH PROTEIN SHAKE$6.85
CHICK CHIPOTLE$6.75
BLACK MAGIC COLD BREW
More about The Grind Coffee House
Love Coffee "Where Love Works" image

 

Love Coffee "Where Love Works"

15 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Croissant Chicken Salad$11.00
Brioche Ham and Cheese$11.00
More about Love Coffee "Where Love Works"
The Grind Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2902 FORUM BLVD Suite 101, Columbia

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE
BLACK & GOLD ICED
FLAVORED LATTE
More about The Grind Coffee House

