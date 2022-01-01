Bisque in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque Cup$5.50
Lobster Bisque Bowl$7.50
Crushed Red

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Bowl$7.49
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.
