Burritos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve burritos

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
F'n Burrito$12.00
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Grande$12.99
Slow cooked beef tips rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Grilled Steak Burrito$7.25
Burritos Deluxe$11.99
One chicken and one bean burrito, and one beef and bean burrito. talked with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

