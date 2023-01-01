Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve carne asada

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
1 Taco de Carne Asada$3.75
1 grilled steak taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
Tacos de Carne Asada$11.99
Three grilled steak tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Carne Asada$14.99
Thinly sliced steak, grilled with yellow and green onions. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, and fresh sliced avocado.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
Consumer pic

 

Irene's

711B North College Avenue, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oak-Fired Beef Carne Asada$18.00
Skirt steak marinated in taquera verda, grilled over live oak fire. Served with a side of taquera roja.
Beef Carne Asada$12.00
More about Irene's

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Croissants

Curry

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Sliders

Pork Belly

Spaghetti

Gumbo

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston