Chicken nuggets in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
K- Chicken Nuggets$5.99
More about Addison's
Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Several bite size nuggets served with choice of side
Adult Chicken Nuggets$6.00
We won't judge you
More about Addison's

