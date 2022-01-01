Chicken pasta in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Sophia's
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's
3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia
|Mediterranean Chicken Pasta
|$19.00
Chicken, portobello mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes and kalamata olives tossed with penne pasta in a pesto asiago sauce
More about Addison's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Small Chicken Asiago Pasta
|$14.00
Same as the Chicken Asiago Pasta, but smaller
More about Addison's
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Small Chicken Asiago Pasta
|$14.00
Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.
|Chicken Asiago Pasta
|$17.00
Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.