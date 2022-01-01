Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Pasta$19.00
Chicken, portobello mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes and kalamata olives tossed with penne pasta in a pesto asiago sauce
More about Sophia's
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chicken Asiago Pasta$14.00
Same as the Chicken Asiago Pasta, but smaller
More about Addison's
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chicken Asiago Pasta$14.00
Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.
Chicken Asiago Pasta$17.00
Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.
More about Addison's

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Quesadillas

Cinnamon Rolls

Ravioli

Egg Rolls

Rangoon

Green Beans

Chicken Salad

Thai Salad

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston