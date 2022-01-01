Chicken pizza in Columbia
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub
10 West Nifong Boulevard, Columbia
|12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$16.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$9.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|14" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$19.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Our delicious “FNG” BBQ chicken with sweet red onions, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella on a freshly baked pizza.
|Jeremy's BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Our delicious “FNG” BBQ chicken with sweet red onions, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella with extra pepper jack, bacon, and cilantro on a freshly baked pizza.