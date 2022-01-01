Chicken salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad with Almond Crusted Goat Cheese$14.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, almond crusted goat cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Served with our honey mustard dressing
More about Sophia's
Addison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$13.25
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing
More about Addison's
Love Coffee "Where Love Works" image

 

Love Coffee "Where Love Works"

15 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Love Coffee "Where Love Works"

