Chicken tenders in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Tender Salad$8.49
Chicken Tenders Entree$12.99
Full Chicken Tender Salad$13.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Tender Salad$13.50
Fried chicken strips, cheddar & jack cheeses, red & green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice,
Small Chicken Tender Salad$11.50
Fried chicken strips, cheddar & jack cheeses, red & green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion. 1 side of dressing of your choice.
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$13.00
These are your standard chicken fingers. If you order chicken fingers regularly, these are what you want. Normal breaded chicken strips
More about Addison's
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.75
More about 44 Stone Public House.
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$14.00
These are your standard chicken fingers, if you order chicken fingers regularly, these are what you want. Normal breaded chicken strips
More about Addison's

