Chicken wraps in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.50
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
The Grind Coffee House image

 

The Grind Coffee House

4603 John Garry Dr Suite 1, Columbia

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.15
More about The Grind Coffee House
The Grind Coffee House image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2601 Rangeline St Ste 1, Columbia

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.15
More about The Grind Coffee House
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Breaded chicken breast, fried and dipped in buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
The Grind Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2902 FORUM BLVD Suite 101, Columbia

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.15
More about The Grind Coffee House

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Ravioli

Blt Wraps

Turkey Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Salmon

Goat Cheese Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warrensburg

No reviews yet

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston