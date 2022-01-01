Chicken wraps in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$10.50
The Grind Coffee House
4603 John Garry Dr Suite 1, Columbia
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.15
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Grind Coffee House
2601 Rangeline St Ste 1, Columbia
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.15
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Breaded chicken breast, fried and dipped in buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.