Chili in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chili
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Side Sweet Thai Chili
|$0.25
More about Crushed Red
Crushed Red
2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia
|Chili- Bowl
|$7.49
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
|Chili- Cup
|$5.99
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
More about Como Smoke and Fire
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Como Smoke and Fire
4600 Paris Rd, Columbia
|Chili Mac
|$8.99
|Chili Dog
|$10.99
|Cup Chili
|$2.99
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|Crock Chili
|$5.50
|Cup Chili
|$3.50