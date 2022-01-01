Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chili

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sweet Thai Chili$0.25
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

 

Crushed Red

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili- Bowl$7.49
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
Chili- Cup$5.99
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
More about Crushed Red
Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mac$8.99
Chili Dog$10.99
Cup Chili$2.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crock Chili$5.50
Cup Chili$3.50
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
House of Chow image

 

House of Chow

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SZECHUAN CHILI WONTONS$8.00
house-made wontons with pork filling tossed in szechuan red chili sauce
More about House of Chow

