Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chimichangas

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$7.99
One chimichanga, choice of shredded chicken and beef tip. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chimi A La Carta$6.99
1 single chimichanga, chicken or beef topped with cheese dip.
*Please look under the Mixed Dinners for the chimichanga dinner.
Chimichangas$12.99
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese dip. served with guacamole, rice and beans.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$12.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Corn Dogs

Chili Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Veggie Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Baklava

Cinnamon Rolls

Pork Chops

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (548 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (453 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston