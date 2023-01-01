Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Small Chipotle BBQ Chicken image

 

Crushed Red - Columbia

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chipotle BBQ Chicken$10.79
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Flat$8.49
Chipotle BBQ Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, with Ranch
14" Chipotle BBQ Chicken$19.39
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, caramelized onion, and pepperjack with fresh cilantro
More about Crushed Red - Columbia
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Of The Month, Chipotle, Chicken, Corn & Bacon Chowder$8.00
FEATURED SOUP: Chipotle, Chicken, Corn & Bacon Chowder
with Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Tortilla Strips & Chopped Cilantro
More about 44 Canteen

