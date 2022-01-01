Cobb salad in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.
Small Cobb Salad$11.50
Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 1 side of dressing of your choice.
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing
More about Addison's
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Hard Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Buttermilk Herb Dressing
More about 44 Stone Public House.
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.
Small Cobb Salad$10.00
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.
More about Addison's

