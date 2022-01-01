Cobb salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve cobb salad
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|Large Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.
|Small Cobb Salad
|$11.50
Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 1 side of dressing of your choice.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing
44 Stone Public House.
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Hard Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Buttermilk Herb Dressing
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.
|Small Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.