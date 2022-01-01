Crab rangoon in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve crab rangoon
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Crab Rangoon Dip
|$12.50
More about Addison's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Crab Rangoon Dip
|$14.00
An extrovert’s variation of a favorite! A creamy combination of crab, cream cheese and veggies served with Italian pasta chips, broccoli, celery, and carrots
More about House of Chow
House of Chow
2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia
|CRAB RANGOON
|$4.80
cream cheese filling with real crab meat and finely chopped scallion