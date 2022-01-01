Dumplings in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Columbia restaurants that serve dumplings
FRENCH FRIES
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
Avg 4.1
(870 reviews)
Dumplings
$9.50
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
House of Chow
2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia
No reviews yet
DUMPLINGS - PAN FRIED
$9.80
house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling
DUMPLINGS - STEAMED
$9.80
house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling
More about House of Chow
