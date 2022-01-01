Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve dumplings

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumplings$9.50
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
House of Chow image

 

House of Chow

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
DUMPLINGS - PAN FRIED$9.80
house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling
DUMPLINGS - STEAMED$9.80
house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling
More about House of Chow

