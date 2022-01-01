Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve enchiladas

Crushed Red

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chicken Enchilada - Cup$5.99
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips
More about Crushed Red
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Suprema$12.99
Supreme combination consisting of 4 enchiladas. One chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. All topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato
Enchiladas Rancheras$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with a grilled mixture of slow cooked carnitas (pork) veggies, and a mild salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and rice.
Enchiladas Poblanas$12.99
Four chicken enchiladas, topped with poblano salsa. Served with rice and beans.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

