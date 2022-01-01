Enchiladas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Crushed Red
Crushed Red
2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia
|Baja Chicken Enchilada - Cup
|$5.99
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia
|Enchiladas Suprema
|$12.99
Supreme combination consisting of 4 enchiladas. One chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. All topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with a grilled mixture of slow cooked carnitas (pork) veggies, and a mild salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and rice.
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$12.99
Four chicken enchiladas, topped with poblano salsa. Served with rice and beans.