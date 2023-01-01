Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

The Social Room

220 N 8th St., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Nachos$8.00
Layers of corn chips and melted cheese, topped with black beans, shredded lettuce, and IPA pickled jalapeños.
More about The Social Room
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Nachos$14.99
Our house made tortilla chips topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, tomato, bell peppers, and cheese dip.
1/2 Fajita Nachos$9.99
A 1/2 order of grilled chicken, or grilled steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on top of our house made tortilla chips, and drizzled in cheese dip.
Jose's Jalapenos Fajitas$17.99
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with a cheese quesadilla, guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

