Fajitas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fajitas
More about The Social Room
The Social Room
220 N 8th St., Columbia
|Fajita Nachos
|$8.00
Layers of corn chips and melted cheese, topped with black beans, shredded lettuce, and IPA pickled jalapeños.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia
|Shrimp Fajita Nachos
|$14.99
Our house made tortilla chips topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, tomato, bell peppers, and cheese dip.
|1/2 Fajita Nachos
|$9.99
A 1/2 order of grilled chicken, or grilled steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on top of our house made tortilla chips, and drizzled in cheese dip.
|Jose's Jalapenos Fajitas
|$17.99
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with a cheese quesadilla, guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.