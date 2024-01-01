Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fudge in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Fudge
Columbia restaurants that serve fudge
Pasta La Fata
1207 Rogers Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice
$8.50
3 layers, covered in a creamy chocolate fudge sauce
More about Pasta La Fata
Bandanas - Columbia
3405 Clark Lane, Columbia
No reviews yet
Fudge Brownie
$3.99
Cake brownie with nuts and topped with fudge icing.
More about Bandanas - Columbia
