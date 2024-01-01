Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Pasta La Fata

1207 Rogers Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice$8.50
 3 layers, covered in a creamy chocolate fudge sauce
More about Pasta La Fata
Item pic

 

Bandanas - Columbia

3405 Clark Lane, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$3.99
Cake brownie with nuts and topped with fudge icing.
More about Bandanas - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Caesar Salad

Donut Holes

Spinach Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Rib Tips

Street Tacos

Chicken Pasta

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Columbia to explore

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet

Warrensburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston