Grilled chicken in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve grilled chicken

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken on top of fresh chopped lettuce. Served with slices of tomato, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese.
Quesadilla-Grilled chicken$7.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, and grilled chicken, then folded over.
Fancy Fries -Grilled Chicken$13.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grill Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A 5oz grilled chicken breast served with your choice of side and chees on our Kaiser bun
Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grill Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A 5oz grilled chicken breast served with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion on a kaiser bun
