Grilled chicken in Columbia

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken on top of fresh chopped lettuce. Served with slices of tomato, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese.
|Quesadilla-Grilled chicken
|$7.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, and grilled chicken, then folded over.
|Fancy Fries -Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Grill Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A 5oz grilled chicken breast served with your choice of side and chees on our Kaiser bun