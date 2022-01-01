Nachos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve nachos
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Nachos Bianco
|$16.50
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage.
|Less Big Nachos Bianco
|$13.25
Same as its big brother, just slightly less
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Less Big Nachos Bianco
|$13.25
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage
|Nachos Bianco
|$16.50
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage