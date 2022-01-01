Nachos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve nachos

Addison's image

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Bianco$16.50
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage.
Less Big Nachos Bianco$13.25
Same as its big brother, just slightly less
Nachos Bianco image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

