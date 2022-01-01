Pork belly in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

House of Chow image

 

House of Chow

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY- GUA BAO SLIDERS$10.80
sliced braised pork belly with five spice ginger soy brine
MEI GAN CAI PORK BELLY$18.00
braised pork belly with dried mustard green, slow cooked until fork tender
PORK BELLY SMOKED FIRM TOFU$15.00
thinly sliced pork belly, smoked firm tofu, napa cabbage, carrot, snow peas,
shitake mushroom and bamboo quick fried in spicy bean paste seasonings
More about House of Chow
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Sandwich$15.00
Apple Cider-Molasses Brined & House Smoked Thick-Cut ‘Bacon’, Fresh Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Sriracha Aioli, Grilled Sourdough
More about 44 Stone Public House.

