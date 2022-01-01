Pulled pork sandwiches in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Como Smoke and Fire
4600 Paris Rd, Columbia
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
|Pulled Pork & Bacon M&C Sandwich
|$13.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Tender pork piled high on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Addison’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house roasted BBQ pulled pork drizzled with Addison’s own “FNG” BBQ sauce and served with pickles on a toasted Kaiser bun. (Add spicy slaw $0.75)
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub
10 West Nifong Boulevard, Columbia
|APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$11.99
pulled pork soaked in homemade apple bourbon bbq sauce, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, asiago cheese