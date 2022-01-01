Pulled pork sandwiches in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Pulled Pork & Bacon M&C Sandwich$13.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Tender pork piled high on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Addison’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our house roasted BBQ pulled pork drizzled with Addison’s own “FNG” BBQ sauce and served with pickles on a toasted Kaiser bun. (Add spicy slaw $0.75)
More about Addison's
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub image

 

PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub

10 West Nifong Boulevard, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
APPLE BOURBON PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.99
pulled pork soaked in homemade apple bourbon bbq sauce, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, asiago cheese
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Addison’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our house roasted BBQ pulled pork drizzled with Addison’s own “FNG” BBQ sauce and served with pickles on a toasted Kaiser bun. (Add spicy slaw $0.75)
More about Addison's

