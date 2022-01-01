Quesadillas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sophia's
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's
3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia
|Lunch Quesadilla Loca
|$8.99
A quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Quesadilla- Ground beef
|$3.99
A grilled flour tortilla, filled with ground beef, and cheese, then folded over.
|Quesadilla-Grilled Steak
|$7.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with steak and cheese. Then folded over.
More about Como Smoke and Fire
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Como Smoke and Fire
4600 Paris Rd, Columbia
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
More about Addison's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|K-Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
More about 44 Canteen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
44 Canteen
21 N 9th St, Columbia
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.75
Three Flour Tortillas, layered & Stacked with Cheddar & Chihuahua Cheeses