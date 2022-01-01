Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve quesadillas

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
More about Sophia's
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Quesadilla Loca$8.99
A quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla- Ground beef$3.99
A grilled flour tortilla, filled with ground beef, and cheese, then folded over.
Quesadilla-Grilled Steak$7.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with steak and cheese. Then folded over.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$9.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
K-Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
More about Addison's
44 Canteen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
Three Flour Tortillas, layered & Stacked with Cheddar & Chihuahua Cheeses
More about 44 Canteen
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toasted. Served with choice of side
More about Addison's

