Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve rangoon

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon Dip$12.50
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Dip$14.00
An extrovert’s variation of a favorite! A creamy combination of crab, cream cheese and veggies served with Italian pasta chips, broccoli, celery, and carrots
More about Addison's
House of Chow image

 

House of Chow

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB RANGOON$4.80
cream cheese filling with real crab meat and finely chopped scallion
More about House of Chow
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Addison’s Crab Rangoon Dip$14.00
An extrovert’s variation of a favorite! A creamy combination of crab, cream cheese and veggies served with Italian pasta chips, broccoli, celery, and carrots.
More about Addison's

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Ravioli

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Thai Chicken Salad

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston