Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Spaghetti
Columbia restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia
Avg 4.6
(1279 reviews)
Kids Spaghetti
$5.99
More about Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
Park Restaurant - Columbia
4380 Nocona Parkway, Columbia
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Marinara
$18.00
More about Park Restaurant - Columbia
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Crab Rangoon
Fried Pickles
Quesadillas
Salmon
Thai Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
Grilled Chicken
More near Columbia to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Warrensburg
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Wentzville
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Eureka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(73 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston