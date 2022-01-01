Tacos in Columbia

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd. Suite 101,, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$11.99
Three grilled steak tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
6ed2c254-092d-483b-b8db-c3de262ae0af image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
Fish Tacos$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Chicken Tacos$8.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, ‘PBR’ Beer Pulled & Seasoned Chicken, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco
More about 44 Canteen

