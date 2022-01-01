Tacos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tacos
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
4103 W. Vawter School Rd. Suite 101,, Columbia
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$11.99
Three grilled steak tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
44 Canteen
21 N 9th St, Columbia
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
|Fish Tacos
|$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, ‘PBR’ Beer Pulled & Seasoned Chicken, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco