Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve thai salad

51ae8423-34b7-4640-9057-84932e1944f3 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls
Small Thai Salad$10.00
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls
More about Addison's
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Thai Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed in Thai peanut dressing served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
Small Thai Salad$10.00
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
More about Addison's

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Brisket

Avocado Toast

Ravioli

Shrimp Tacos

Green Beans

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston