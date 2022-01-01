Thai salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve thai salad
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls
|Small Thai Salad
|$10.00
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Grilled Thai Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed in Thai peanut dressing served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
