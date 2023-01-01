Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve tiramisu

The Grind Coffee House South

4603 John Garry Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
Takeout
TIRAMISU$3.99
More about The Grind Coffee House South
Pasta La Fata

1207 Rogers Suite 106, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FROZEN Tiramisu -Blackberry Peach Limoncello$0.00
This Tiramisu is layered with ladyfingers soaked in limoncello, a cream mixture of mascarpone and eggs, and our house-made blueberry jam. Light and delicious! THIS IS FROZEN. (You can eat it from frozen, or let it thaw - consume within 24 hours of thaw.)
FROZEN Tiramisu - Blueberry Limoncello$0.00
This Tiramisu is layered with ladyfingers soaked in limoncello, a cream mixture of mascarpone and eggs, and our house-made blueberry jam. Light and delicious! THIS IS FROZEN. (You can eat it from frozen, or let it thaw - consume within 24 hours of thaw.)
FROZEN Tiramisu - Classic$0.00
This is Classic Tiramisu - layered with ladyfingers soaked in coffee and a cream mixture of mascarpone and eggs. Light and delicious! THIS IS FROZEN. (You can eat it from frozen, or let it thaw - consume within 24 hours of thaw.)
More about Pasta La Fata

