Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tortellini

Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Tortellini Pasta$17.00
Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown
Small Baked Tortellini Pasta$14.00
Same as the Baked Tortellini Pasta, but smaller
More about Addison's
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Baked Tortellini Pasta$14.00
Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.
Baked Tortellini Pasta$17.00
Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.
More about Addison's

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston