Tortellini in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tortellini
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Baked Tortellini Pasta
|$17.00
Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown
|Small Baked Tortellini Pasta
|$14.00
Same as the Baked Tortellini Pasta, but smaller
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Small Baked Tortellini Pasta
|$14.00
|Baked Tortellini Pasta
|$17.00
