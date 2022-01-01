Tostadas in Columbia
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia
|Tostada- Bean
|$3.75
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
|2 Tostadas- Beef
|$8.25
2 Beef Tostada:
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
|Tostada de Ceviche
|$7.99
A Smaller portion of ceviche served on top of a tostada. CEVICHE: Raw jumbo shrimp, chopped and cooked by marinating in fresh lime juice. tossed with our house made pico de gallo, and served with fresh sliced avocados.