Tostadas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tostadas

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada- Bean$3.75
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
2 Tostadas- Beef$8.25
2 Beef Tostada:
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
Tostada de Ceviche$7.99
A Smaller portion of ceviche served on top of a tostada. CEVICHE: Raw jumbo shrimp, chopped and cooked by marinating in fresh lime juice. tossed with our house made pico de gallo, and served with fresh sliced avocados.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
44 Canteen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Cheese Tostada$11.00
Fried Corn Tortilla, ‘PBR’ Lager Beer Pulled & Seasoned Chicken, Smoked Chile Sauce, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Sharp Cheddar, Chihuahua & Cotija Cheeses, Avocado
More about 44 Canteen

