Tuna sandwiches in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's Downtown- Columbia

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna, Olive, Artichoke & Roma Sandwich$18.00
A grilled sushi-grade Ahi Tuna steak served open faced on focaccia with lettuce, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes, and drizzled with a fresh tomato vinaigrette. (Served medium unless otherwise requested)
More about Addison's Downtown- Columbia
Addison's South- Columbia

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna, Olive, Artichoke & Roma Sandwich$19.00
A grilled sushi-grade Ahi Tuna steak served open faced on focaccia with lettuce, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes, and drizzled with a fresh tomato vinaigrette. (Served medium unless otherwise requested)
More about Addison's South- Columbia

