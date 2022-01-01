Columbia American restaurants you'll love

The Grand on Main image

 

The Grand on Main

1621 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lowcountry Shrimp + Grits$21.00
sauteed shrimp, tasso gravy, Adluh grits, crispy bacon, grilled corn
Goat cheese Lemon Basil Salmon$26.00
salmon filet, goat cheese, peppadews, basil lemon butter, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable
Buffalo Catfish Bites$15.00
tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch and southern slaw
More about The Grand on Main
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Main Course image

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guchabang Shrimp$13.00
Poke Bowl$15.00
Chicken Nacho Fries$12.00
More about The Main Course
Bakers Sports pub and grill image

 

Bakers Sports pub and grill

7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wing basket$10.50
6wings sauce ranch or blue cheese and a side
Chef Salad$9.50
mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese bacon egg and red onion topped ham and turkey
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
Tortilla stuffed chicken cheese and bacon Served with lettuce tomatoes jalapenos sour cream and salsa
More about Bakers Sports pub and grill
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

2930 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

961 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Vetropolitan image

 

Vetropolitan

4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grits$3.00
Adluh Grits
More about Vetropolitan
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad$8.50
house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

