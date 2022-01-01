Columbia bars & lounges you'll love
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Carolina Carbonara
|$13.00
angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce
|Wood-Fired Wings
|$15.00
wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
|Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken
|$13.00
served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes
The Grand on Main
1621 Main Street, Columbia
|Lowcountry Shrimp + Grits
|$21.00
sauteed shrimp, tasso gravy, Adluh grits, crispy bacon, grilled corn
|Goat cheese Lemon Basil Salmon
|$26.00
salmon filet, goat cheese, peppadews, basil lemon butter, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable
|Buffalo Catfish Bites
|$15.00
tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch and southern slaw
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Bakers Sports pub and grill
7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia
|Wing basket
|$10.50
6wings sauce ranch or blue cheese and a side
|Chef Salad
|$9.50
mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese bacon egg and red onion topped ham and turkey
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.00
Tortilla stuffed chicken cheese and bacon Served with lettuce tomatoes jalapenos sour cream and salsa
Tazza Kitchen
4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia
|Brick Oven Cauliflower
|$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
|Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)